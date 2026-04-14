SAM Phamaceutical celebrates 55 years, commissions state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ogun State

High profile guests attends SAM Pharmaceutical's commissioning of its new state-of-the-fact factory in Ogun State

High profile guests attends SAM Pharmaceutical's commissioning of its new state-of-the-fact factory in Ogun State

SAM Pharmaceutical Limited, one of Nigeria’s longest-standing pharmaceutical manufacturers with a legacy spanning over five decades in human and veterinary medicine, has commemorated its 55th anniversary with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Ota, Ogun State.

The landmark event, held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, brought together key stakeholders across the healthcare value chain, including government representatives, regulatory authorities, industry leaders, and development partners.

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Dignitaries present at the commissioning, who all gave goodwill messages, included the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, Honourable Member representing Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, Dr. Marcellina Oluwatomi Coker, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Adewumi Ajetunmobi, Oyo State Commissioner for Health, HRH Oba Professor Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege (Lanlege Ekun II), the Olota of Ota.

SAM Pharmaceutical 55th anniversary celebration

Other dignitaries present include Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator, PVAC (The Presidential Initiative For Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain); Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Former Minister of Industry and Trade; Mr. C. Kannan - The Consul General of India; Registrar of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharm. Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, alongside other distinguished guests, including traditional rulers, policymakers, and private sector leaders.

SAM Pharmaceutical commissions its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ogun State

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The newly commissioned facility is designed in compliance with World Health Organization current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) plant standards and aligns with international regulatory benchmarks. The plant significantly enhances SAM Pharmaceutical’s production capacity, with the capability to manufacture over 400 million tablets, 50 million capsules, 2 million bottles of liquid formulations, and 1 million sachet-based products monthly. Expansion lines are already in development to further scale output and meet growing market demand.

Guests at SAM Pharmaceutical commissioning of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ogun State

Speaking at the event, the Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Amit Bhojwani, described the facility as a strategic milestone in the company’s evolution.

Rapper Ladipoe performing at the SAM Pharmaceutical 55th anniversary celebration

SAM Pharmaceutical, a pioneer in veterinary product manufacturing in Nigeria, continues to play a critical role in strengthening local pharmaceutical production, reducing import dependence, and supporting national health security.

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The commissioning event concluded with a celebratory cocktail reception at the Lagos Continental Hotel, bringing together stakeholders for an evening of networking and entertainment. Guests were treated to live performances, including a headline appearance by Afrobeats artist Ladipoe, alongside cultural showcases and interactive performances, marking a fitting close to a day of celebration and corporate achievement.

SAM Pharmaceutical Limited is a leading indigenous pharmaceutical company in Nigeria

About SAM Pharmaceutical Limited

SAM Pharmaceutical Limited is a leading indigenous pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality human and veterinary medicinal products. With over 55 years of industry experience, the company remains committed to advancing healthcare outcomes through innovation, quality manufacturing, and strict adherence to regulatory standards.