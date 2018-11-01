Best of ALL I love what I do

news

In this day where everywhere you turn an ad is staring you in the face, we rarely see ads we can relate to, love and want to share with others. Thankfully, we’ve seen one that we love and we’re really excited to share with you.

MAGGI’s new campaign shows women gracefully taking on all the responsibilities society has dropped on their thighs. We see the star of this commercial not just as a woman excelling in her home but also at work which really is the goal of (most) modern day women.

We think this ad is a brilliant piece because in 60 seconds it highlights nine ways women make a difference. We went ahead to explain these personalities because we know you can definitely relate.

The Caregiver - She always makes you feel special, loved, and well taken care of. It’s like being at the spa 24/7.

The Slayer - When this woman takes a step you hear ‘bang-da-da-dang’! She can do everything you can and she does them in heels.

The Boss Lady - This woman is on top of her game, all day, every day [playing Work by Rihanna in the background]. Her presence alone makes things happen.

The Foodie - She knows all the latest recipes, cooking hacks and tips and is always looking for opportunities to show them off. You know, those ones who host dinners just because.

The Chief Quality Inspector - Never comprises on the quality of anything, especially food and of course the ingredients. It’s fresh or nothing!

The Chief Organiser - She might very well be the best planner you know. She identifies all she needs to do at specific times and she’s very spot on with them. She also knows where to get everything and at the best prices too.

The Kitchen Grandmaster - To her, it’s not just about how the food tastes, it’s also about how it’s made. Best believe everything that comes out of her kitchen is correct. This includes her.

The Chief Enjoyment Officer - You can never be hungry or bored around them. They’re always surrounded by food, fun, and festivities!

The Family Magnet - The glue that keeps everything together. The difference that this woman makes in the home and even with friends cannot be put into words.

Whatever role you play we are over hailing you ? Watch the video and let us know!

