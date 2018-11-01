Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Best of ALL I love what I do

Best of ALL I love what I do

We think this ad is a brilliant piece because in 60 seconds it highlights nine ways women make a difference. We went ahead to explain these personalities because we know you can definitely relate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In this day where everywhere you turn an ad is staring you in the face, we rarely see ads we can relate to, love and want to share with others. Thankfully, we’ve seen one that we love and we’re really excited to share with you.

MAGGI’s new campaign shows women gracefully taking on all the responsibilities society has dropped on their thighs. We see the star of this commercial not just as a woman excelling in her home but also at work which really is the goal of (most) modern day women.

We think this ad is a brilliant piece because in 60 seconds it highlights nine ways women make a difference. We went ahead to explain these personalities because we know you can definitely relate.

The Caregiver - She always makes you feel special, loved, and well taken care of. It’s like being at the spa 24/7.

The Slayer - When this woman takes a step you hear ‘bang-da-da-dang’! She can do everything you can and she does them in heels.

The Boss Lady - This woman is on top of her game, all day, every day [playing Work by Rihanna in the background]. Her presence alone makes things happen.

Best of ALL I love what I do play

Best of ALL I love what I do

(File)

 

The Foodie - She knows all the latest recipes, cooking hacks and tips and is always looking for opportunities to show them off. You know, those ones who host dinners just because.

The Chief Quality Inspector - Never comprises on the quality of anything, especially food and of course the ingredients. It’s fresh or nothing!

The Chief Organiser - She might very well be the best planner you know. She identifies all she needs to do at specific times and she’s very spot on with them. She also knows where to get everything and at the best prices too.

The Kitchen Grandmaster - To her, it’s not just about how the food tastes, it’s also about how it’s made. Best believe everything that comes out of her kitchen is correct. This includes her.

The Chief Enjoyment Officer - You can never be hungry or bored around them. They’re always surrounded by food, fun, and festivities!

The Family Magnet - The glue that keeps everything together. The difference that this woman makes in the home and even with friends cannot be put into words.

Whatever role you play we are over hailing you ? Watch the video and let us know!

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Traditional recipe How to prepare Ofada fried rice
Food recipe Prepare chicken the healthy way, grilled (no oil)
#WCW Our Woman Crush Wednesday is Chiamaka Ntia, founder of Social Prefect Tours
Food Recipe How to cook bitter leaf (Ofe onugbu) soup
Food Recipe How to cook vegetable okra soup
DIY Try this exotic Oleku rice
Food Recipe How to cook Ewa Agoyin
Food Recipe How to make goat meat pepper soup
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious efo riro soup
Pusle Food How to prepare corned beef jollof rice

Metro

Armed robber claims not reading psalm 121 got him arrested
Armed robber says he was arrested because he forgot to read Psalm 121
42-year-old bricklayer kills lover after having sex with her
How Togolese cook allegedly killed boss in Lagos — Police
NDLEA arraigns 2 over alleged drug trafficking
Hit and run driver kills NDLEA officer in Jigawa
Robbery suspect reportedly blames police arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation
Robbery suspect reportedly blames arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation
X
Advertisement