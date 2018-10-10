Pulse.ng logo
American police attack Chinedu Okoli with stun gun, he dies

Police Brutality 36-year old American-born Nigerian, Chinedu Okobi killed with a stun gun by American Police

The deceased loved spoken word, poetry and music.

  • Published:
American police attack Chinedu Okoli with stun gun, he dies play

American police attack Chinedu Okoli with stun gun, he dies

(Wuzup Nigeria)

On October 3, 2018, Chinedu Okobi was shot dead with a stun gun in El Camino Real, Millbrae, California after he allegedly resisted arrest from members of the police.

His offense; he was running in and out of traffic of 1300 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae at about 1 pm. After one of the officers couldn’t handle him, he reportedly required four more San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies to be subdued and arrested.

Upon his death, San Mateo County Sheriff’s office said the deceased, “immediately assaulted” a police officer, leading to his arrest. Upon being subdued, however, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says one of the deputies fired a stun gun into his body and he was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later.

He says further, “They were attempting to get control of him as he resisted, and during the course of that a Taser was discharged,” said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. At this point, we’re still investigating how many times. We have no information, no belief in anything of there being any weapon on his part. The deceased was not armed, but he stood 6-foot-3 and weighed 330 pounds.”

ALSO READ: Did Humans of New York portray Nigeria is deep in poverty?

It took till the next day on October 4, 2018, before the media like KTVU even knew who he was. The deputy Okobi attacked was reportedly treated at the hospital for unknown injuries.

Chinedu was very interested in spoken word, poetry, and music. He also had one child and has released his first album, Peace, Love, and Poetry. His Facebook bio reads, “Bay Area native, born to Nigerian parents who became naturalized American citizens.”

All the officers involved have been put on leave, as investigations continue over the next 10 weeks. With an autopsy, they could determine whether the deputies fired into his body and build a homicide case if found that they were unjustified in firing on him.

After his death, his sister, Ebele Okobi, said battled mental illnesses.

