3 weeks after employment, he helps robbers steal 52 computers

All evidence points to this employee being an undercover agent for the gang, to scope out the target before the D-day.
His boss is Titilayo Ero, who owns Dorf Royal Events Centre, Asero, Abeokuta.
Daniel had confessed to being aided in the operation by one Smith Ajao whom joined him on the night of the operation. Ajao has since been arrested in a hotel in Sango-Ota, Ogun State
Interestingly, he was only employed three weeks prior to that robbery, Oyo State Police Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has revealed.
ALSO READ: 5 boys drugged her, filmed and raped her, but she is about to become a fashion designer
Oyeyemi says, “Detectives swiftly moved into action and invited the salesman who was barely three weeks old in the employment of the centre. When he was thoroughly interrogated, he confessed to being the brain behind the dastardly act.”
The suspects have since led detectives to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, where 48 of the computer monitors were recovered. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.