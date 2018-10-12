3 weeks after employment, he helps robbers steal 52 computers

news

In Ogun State, a 31-year old salesman named Michael Daniel has been arrested for aiding and abetting a gang of robbers to cart away 52 computers from his employer's shop

His boss is Titilayo Ero, who owns Dorf Royal Events Centre, Asero, Abeokuta.

Daniel had confessed to being aided in the operation by one Smith Ajao whom joined him on the night of the operation. Ajao has since been arrested in a hotel in Sango-Ota, Ogun State

Interestingly, he was only employed three weeks prior to that robbery, Oyo State Police Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has revealed.

ALSO READ: 5 boys drugged her, filmed and raped her, but she is about to become a fashion designer

Oyeyemi says, “Detectives swiftly moved into action and invited the salesman who was barely three weeks old in the employment of the centre. When he was thoroughly interrogated, he confessed to being the brain behind the dastardly act.”

The suspects have since led detectives to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, where 48 of the computer monitors were recovered. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.