Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

5 boys drug, film and rape her, but she is a fashion designer

Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer

The boys might have gone scot-free, but their sad mark is slowly being erased, though it might take a while before she fully heals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 boys drug and film 2 girls while raping them, but walk free play

Pictures of the five boys who allegedly drugged and raped two girls, then filmed themselves raping those girls, before posting the video online

(Facebook/Oge Nwaanyi Neni)

Earlier this month, Pulse reported the sad events that followed the five under-20 boys that drugged and filmed two under-20 girls while they raped them, before posting the viral raunchy sex video, “We have 7 bedrooms and One Parlor.”

A few days after the event, NewsRoom360 writer, Oge Nwaanyi Neni broke down the sad details of the entire event. As reported then, the boys still supposedly walk free without any action by Nigerian law enforcement agencies.

play The girl, known as Ho Lar Sugar with her new equipment (Facebook/Bright Sylvanus/Wuzup Nigeria)

 

On October 10, 2018, as reported by Wuzup Nigeria, one of the girls, simply known as Ho Lar Sugar had her spirits lifted on her long way to recovery by a generous Facebook user, Bright Sylvanus. In the days following the event, Sylvanus, the Tush Records CEO, promised the girl a trip to Dubai.

However, probably due to the trauma, the girl has rejected a trip to Dubai and instead asked for sewing equipment, to pursue her passion of fashion designing. He also paid her learning fee at her favoured place of learning.

ALSO READ: Man  must seek police permission before he has sex

Upon visiting her to present the equipment and other things, Sylvanus posted some pictures of the young girl with her family and the following caption, HO LAR SUGAR IS NOW A FASHION DESIGNER. Who else remembers the young lady that was raped, you guys remember I promised her Dubai trip or another choice, but she said she don’t want to go to Dubai.

play Second from right, Ho Lar SUGAR and some members of her family (Facebook/Bright Sylvanus/Wuzup Nigeria)

 

He continues, “Now so she made this choice which I have fulfilled my promise am not supposed to make this post but I made the promise openly that’s why am posting this openly. I told you all that she must change and I believe with God I serve she must change.

Our sister is now a fashion designer. We got her everything she needs for the work we paid her learning fee and we still blessed other two windows which I can’t post about them here. And thanks to my brother who supported me in a big way. May God bless you, bro. We did this together and I believe her dreams have come to pass. Thanks all for your love, her parents were so happy and they said that God will bless us all. Andasyn God will bless you bloood.” He concluded.

play Second from left; Ho Lar Sugar and an unknown girl holding the phone, (Facebook/Bright Sylvanus/Wuzup Nigeria)

" data-width="420">
">Postby

 

It feels good to hear that one of the girls has something to be happy about, but sadly, it might take a while before she fully heals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked...bullet
2 The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event...bullet
3 Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Like Taylor Swift inspired Tennessee natives, can any Nigerian celebrity inspire 65,000 people to get their PVC?
Poverty Nigeria ranks 157th in class inequality rankings
Money Woman NGO sues Cross River State government over use of women as loan collateral by Becheve people
World Mental Health Day The top 5 mental illnesses afflicting Nigerian millennials
Kizomba Kupe Dance? Know about the sensual Angolan dance that could get you pregnant
Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked Saudi Arabian boss who killed her last maid
#FreeBhadoosky A timeline of how Popular blogger and Twitter influencer, Bhadmus Hakeem was arrested for exposing a Nigerian school
RANDY DADDY Father sleeps with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one
Police Brutality 36-year old American-born Nigerian, Chinedu Okobi killed with a stun gun by American Police
Sex Remote Court orders a man to seek police permission before having sex

Metro

5 things to consider before buying a piece of land
Girl, 11, kidnapped and raped by serial rapist, 26
Child Abuse, Sexual Assault 11-year old girl kidnapped and raped, by a 26-year old serial rapist while walking to school
Kelvin Oduntan shakes up Nigerian special at world class global competition in Berlin
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
X
Advertisement