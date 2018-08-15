Pulse.ng logo
28-year-old driver in court for failing to pay sex worker

  • Published:
28-year-old driver in court for failing to pay sex worker play

(SDE)

A 28-year-old driver, Sunday Omale has landed in court for allegedly refusing to pay a commercial sex worker after she rendered her services.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, Omale, who is a driver with Uber, was arraigned before  an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Omale, it was reported, is charged for allegedly assaulting the sex worker, whose name was given as Precious Mustapha.

The 28-year-old sex worker alleged that Omale refused to pay her the sum of N6, 000 as her service fee.

She had also alleged that she charged the driver after they met at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja and agreed at the sum for her services.

ALSO READ: Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client

Corroborating the sex worker's claims, the prosecutor, Sergeant Lucky Ihiehie told the the court that Omale committed the offence on July 29, 2018 at Ogudu area of Lagos state.

How Driver had sex with sex worker and later assaulted her

The prosecutor had narrated how the driver had sex with the sex worker but resulted to assaulting her when he couldn't pay the agreed service fee.

Sergeant Ihiehie said Omale allegedly assaulted Precious after sleeping with her. 

He said an argument ensued when Omale claimed he did not have cash on him to pay the sex worker.

"An argument ensued when Omale claimed he did not have cash on him to pay her. He suggested using his ATM card to withdraw for her and they got in his car, but Omale drove with the sex worker round Ikeja and Ogudu axis without stopping at any bank to use his ATM card," Sergeant Ihiehie explained.

Continuing, he said, "The prosecution said Omale also deceived the complainant by driving her to his friend’s house under the pretext of collecting money from him to pay her. But the friend drove them out of his house.

When it became clear to the accused that there was no place where he could get money, he used an object to hit Precious Mustapha on the head and started beating her.’’

Omale was granted bail but ordered to pay N50,000 with two sureties who must have evidence of tax payment for two years by Magistrate E. Kubeinje.

