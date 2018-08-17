Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions

Daring Mufasa 2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions

A pair of pranksters take a big risk in a bid to fool two hungry lionesses. They attempted this using a Zebra costume.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In a thick African jungle, two men have put their lives on the line just to prank two lionesses.

A video captures the men wear a costume presenting them as a Zebra.

2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions play

Two lionesses attack a pair of prankster wearing a Zebra costume.

(Feedy TV)

 

The animals did not notice the oddness in their physique and soon proceed to attacking.

One of the lionesses managed to pull off the neck of the dummy Zebra and ran into the bushes.

It must have thought it made a kill.

ALSO READ: Starving lion in Benin feeds on boy zookeeper

2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions play

Two pranksters stroll away from a scene of animal attack.

(Feedy TV)

 

The men who carried out the experiment stroll away from a scene of a planned attack by the animals.

It is perhaps a win for them that they made it out of the jungle alive.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's 6-month-old sonbullet
2 Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wifebullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Unnatural Young Fulani herder competes with calf for mother's breast milk [Video]
Vigilante Murder Muslim killed by Hindus after slaughtering a cow in India
In Uganda Kidnapped baby rescued from Chimpanzees
King Kong 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
One Chance! Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna
Unnecessary Death Stubborn teen disobeys mum and had his penis chopped by shark
Hilarious!!! “I fear girls may have HIV” - Man caught having sex with cow
Silly Or Foolish? Elephants from Yankari game reserve kill man trying to take pictures
Haunted Mansion Mum reportedly spots "ghost lady" watching over son from 19th Century building
Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

Metro

WorldRemit Payment platform partners with Arsenal FC for exclusive new African Coaching Programme
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo to continue for another 30 days
Monkey 47 Handcrafted gin launches in Nigeria
Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering
Too Little Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering