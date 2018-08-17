A pair of pranksters take a big risk in a bid to fool two hungry lionesses. They attempted this using a Zebra costume.
A video captures the men wear a costume presenting them as a Zebra.
The animals did not notice the oddness in their physique and soon proceed to attacking.
One of the lionesses managed to pull off the neck of the dummy Zebra and ran into the bushes.
It must have thought it made a kill.
The men who carried out the experiment stroll away from a scene of a planned attack by the animals.
It is perhaps a win for them that they made it out of the jungle alive.