In a thick African jungle, two men have put their lives on the line just to prank two lionesses .

A video captures the men wear a costume presenting them as a Zebra.

The animals did not notice the oddness in their physique and soon proceed to attacking.

One of the lionesses managed to pull off the neck of the dummy Zebra and ran into the bushes.

It must have thought it made a kill.

The men who carried out the experiment stroll away from a scene of a planned attack by the animals.

It is perhaps a win for them that they made it out of the jungle alive.