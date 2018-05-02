Home > Gist > Metro >

Man strips naked at airport after missing Lagos to Abuja flight

A bare-chested man made a scene at MMA after missing a flight travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

  • Published:
A man strips bare at an airport lobby in protest. play

(Instablog9ja)
Airport visitors were treated to the unfriendly sight of a man who stripped naked after missing an Airpeace flight travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

A video depicting this has been shared on social media.

It saw a bare-chested light-skinned man raise hell as he sought a refund for the missed trip.

play Man strips naked at airport after missing Lagos to Abuja flight (Future Travel Experience.jpg)

 

Speaking in an inaudible way, he expressed anger over the disappointment which seemed a great one for him.

 

A crowd which loitered an airport lobby didn't seem to pay him any mind as they got on with their business.

Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.

NCAA clears Dana Air plane whose door fell off, probes incident play

A doctor who flew on a Dana Airlines craft tweeted her concern about a broken exit door which fell off while the plane was landing.

(Twitter/@NaijaFlyingDr)

 

On Twitter, a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was onboard a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event.

In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.

According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.

