A bare-chested man made a scene at MMA after missing a flight travelling from Lagos to Abuja.
A video depicting this has been shared on social media.
It saw a bare-chested light-skinned man raise hell as he sought a refund for the missed trip.
Speaking in an inaudible way, he expressed anger over the disappointment which seemed a great one for him.
A crowd which loitered an airport lobby didn't seem to pay him any mind as they got on with their business.
Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.
On Twitter, a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was onboard a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event.
In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.
According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.