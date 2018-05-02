news

Airport visitors were treated to the unfriendly sight of a man who stripped naked after missing an Airpeace flight travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

A video depicting this has been shared on social media.

It saw a bare-chested light-skinned man raise hell as he sought a refund for the missed trip.

Speaking in an inaudible way, he expressed anger over the disappointment which seemed a great one for him.

A crowd which loitered an airport lobby didn't seem to pay him any mind as they got on with their business.

Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.

On Twitter , a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was onboard a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event.

In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.

According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.