18-year-old juvenile rapes fellow inmate in detention center

news

Jireh Martin, an 18-year-old juvenile in a correctional centre, Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana made the news when he raped a fellow juvenile.

According to a report, Martin was been arrested and charged with raping another inmate inside a bathroom in the prison.

Martin was arrested on Thursday, July 19, 2018 on a count of second-degree rape, authorities said.

According to a spokeswoman for the state Office of Juvenile Justice, Beth Touchet-Morgan, the incident occurred on July 6, 2018 inside a restroom near a recreational area at the jail.

Touchet-Morgan also said the incident could not be verified via CCTV because there are no cameras inside the bathroom in accordance with federal law.

However, Touchet-Morgan said Martin's victim underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital where it was discovered that the victim was raped.

"An internal investigation is ongoing into the circumstances leading to the incident. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate employee disciplinary action will be taken if warranted. In addition, if warranted, additional security protocols and procedures will be put in force," she said.

Martin has since been transferred to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he was still being held without bond.