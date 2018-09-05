Pulse.ng logo
15-year-old beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game

Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game

Sources say he had become addicted to the computer game which his mother bought for him.

15-year-old beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game play

A Chainsaw

(Cobra Garden Machinery)

A 15-year-old boy, Pavel Mateev has beheaded himself with a chainsaw after losing a computer game.

According to Fox News, Russian authorities are investigating the matter to unravel how it happened.

The reports said that the boy, after playing the computer game, went to the back of the house, turned on a chainsaw and cut off his head.

Sources say Mateev had become addicted to the computer game which his mother bought for him.

Following the incident which occurred on Monday, September 3, 2018, another source said his ‘nerves gave in after the game’.

ALSO READ: 20-year-old female cultist narrates how she killed 4 people

The incident was also confirmed by a Russian television channel NTV.

Online death groups

This latest incident has brought to the fore online groups that incite children to kill themselves.

According to Fox News, in Russuia, there are groups known as ‘death groups’.

It is not clear if Mateev was a victim of such online groups, but a source in the Russian Investigative Committee told reporters that a criminal case has been opened.

