20-year-old female cultist narrates how she killed 4 people

A 20-year-old female cultist, Mariam Abiola has revealed that she gets paid N10,000 to kill people.

Abiola said this while being paraded by the police in Lagos state on Monday, July 23, 2018.

According to The Guardian, the Lagos police boss, Imohimi Edgal during a news briefing also paraded other suspects, who he described as he gang and members of the Eiye confraternity.

The girl, who spoke in Yoruba most of the time, said “I ran away from my house in Lafenwa Abeokuta to Lagos, to look for work. I met one Mr. Sodiq when I got to Lagos. Mr. Sodiq took me to his house at Ilasamaja area of Lagos. He was the one that introduced me to the Eiye cult.

“He took me to a herbalist, who gave me a black substance to eat. He told me that their work was about killing people. He gave me a gun and taught me how to shot. I learnt how to shoot by shooting on the wall. I shot on the wall three times before I learnt how to shoot. Brother Sodiq gave three of us guns and pictures of persons to kill. He trained three of us. Two boys and myself.”

I have killed 4 people

Abiola also told newsmen that she has killed four people.

The suspected cultist also said that she does not feel bad after each operation because she sees it as a job.

“I have killed four persons. Each time I want to go for the killing, I usually wear a white gown and a white veil (Hijab). Brother Sodiq usually showed us the target’s house. We go to the house at night. The two boys will scale the fence and open the gate for me.

“We go straight to the apartment and shoot at the target at close range. None of our targets survived. I killed one guy at Fadeyi area of Lagos. Another one at Hassan area, one at Ajeh area. Each time we killed someone, brother Sodiq would pay me ₦10,000 but he would pay the others ₦20,000 each. I don’t feel bad after killing anyone because I see it as a job I am being paid for.”

The Lagos police commissioner, Edgal also said that the girl keeps weapons for the gang.

137 cultists arrested

On Monday, July 9, 2018, the Lagos State Police Command paraded 137 suspected cultists.

According to the Lagos Police boss, Edgal, the suspects were arrested while celebrating 7/7 under the guise that they were having a birthday party, at different locations in Ikorodu and Ogombo areas, suburbs of Lagos.