WAZOBIA FM discusses ways of strengthening media relationship between the radio station and Germany

Pulse Nigeria

The head of news Lagos, Ufuoma Egbamuno stated that “As part of our effort to ensure we have firsthand information, on matters regarding Germany and Europe.

It is important for us as one of the leading radio station, in the nation. To establish a direct relationship between the consulate and the station.

Through this relationship we can get statements on various subject matter regarding Germany and Europe at large.

We can also explore other areas of mutually beneficial partnership between our stations and the German consulate."

The programs manager of WAZOBIA FM Lagos, Uche Nwaneri also stated that." It is important for us as a station to explore opportunities for cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Germany through technical support for Nigerians”.

Dr. Bernd von Münchow-Pohl commended the delegates for the visit and stated that. “Germany gives more scholarships than any other country and that Nigerians should look that way".

WAZOBIA 95.1 FM Lagos is a Nigerian Pidgin English radio station in Lagos state. It was founded in 2007 and belongs to Globe Communications Limited.

WAZOBIA FM Lagos is known for its humorous approach to broadcasting. The radio station airs a mixture of news, features, sport, music (from popular Nigerian music, hip hop, highlife to world music and reggae), talk shows, topical issues and interviews.

---