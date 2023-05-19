International Afrobeats sensation Tobi Toks shares new single 'Missing You'

Nigerian multi-talented sensation Tobi Tokz (born OluwaTobi Michael Bhadmus) has released a new single he calls 'Missing You.'

The single is a heartfelt song that explores the painful reality of abusive relationships and the difficulties of breaking free from them. Through vivid lyrics, Tobi Tokz shares his personal experience of physical violence and sexual withholding while also highlighting the importance of recognizing the root causes of abuse.

The song speaks to the emotions of listeners and this appeal to their reality can propel it to success similar to how Libianca's 'People' enjoyed international acclaim.

