International Afrobeats sensation Tobi Toks shares new single 'Missing You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Nigerian international sensation Tobi Tokz has released a new single.

Nigerian multi-talented sensation Tobi Tokz (born OluwaTobi Michael Bhadmus) has released a new single he calls 'Missing You.'

The single is a heartfelt song that explores the painful reality of abusive relationships and the difficulties of breaking free from them. Through vivid lyrics, Tobi Tokz shares his personal experience of physical violence and sexual withholding while also highlighting the importance of recognizing the root causes of abuse.

The song speaks to the emotions of listeners and this appeal to their reality can propel it to success similar to how Libianca's 'People' enjoyed international acclaim.

'Missing You' is available for streaming on all platforms and Tobi Toks will be hoping to use it to launch himself into the mainstream.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

