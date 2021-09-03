RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid sells out two more shows at the O2 in 2 and 35 minutes respectively

Dates for Wizkid's Made In Lagos Tour have been selling out across the world.

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe.

On September 3, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that he had sold out two more shows at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The shows, which are set for November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021 respectively will follow an October 2021 show, which sold out in a record 12 minutes. Dates for Wizkid's Made In Lagos Tour have been selling out across the world.

This announcement came via Wizkid's Twitter account.

Pulse Nigeria recently reported on a woman who offered Wizkid oral sex for a ticket.

