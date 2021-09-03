Wizkid sells out two more shows at the O2 in 2 and 35 minutes respectively

On September 3, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that he had sold out two more shows at the O2 Arena in London, England.
Dates for Wizkid's Made In Lagos Tour have been selling out across the world.
The shows, which are set for November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021 respectively will follow an October 2021 show, which sold out in a record 12 minutes. Dates for Wizkid's Made In Lagos Tour have been selling out across the world.
This announcement came via Wizkid's Twitter account.
