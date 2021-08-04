Pulse Nigeria

The message reads, "I will suck ya d*ck for two tickets..."

It can be presumed that the fan was offering oral sex in exchange for two tickets to Wizkid's Made In Lagos Tour of the United States which commences on September 10, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the past few weeks, ticket prices for the show have gotten more expensive on the open market of secondary ticketing. All of Wizkid's stops between September 10, 2021 and January 22, 2022 have been sold out.

A few weeks ago, prices for a ticket to Wizkid's September 13, 2021 show in Silver Spring, Maryland went for as high as $19,203 on the black market.

The prices have also been sold out because Wizkid's stock is at an all-time high after winning a Grammy, maintaining the 'Made In Lagos' heatwave and winning big with 'Essence.'