Wizkid returns with Amapiano hit 'Bad To Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid is back with a sizzling single he calls 'Bad To Me'. The Amapiano hit is his first release in two years.

Artist: Wizkid

Song Title: Bad To Me

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: September 14, 2022

Producer: P2J, Sammy Soso

Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds

Features: None

Label: Starboy/RCA Records

Details/Takeaway: Wizkid is master musician whose music has set the pace for African mainstream music. After two years of touring and jumping on collaborations, Wizkid is back with a new sensational Amapiano record he calls 'Bad To Me'.

The single incorporates trending elements such as crowd vocals and Ampainao which has defined the Nigerian soundscape in 2022. The song is jointly produced by P2J and Sammy Soso, and it's sure to get the party going.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
