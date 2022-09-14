Artist: Wizkid
Wizkid returns with Amapiano hit 'Bad To Me'
Nigerian megastar Wizkid is back with a sizzling single he calls 'Bad To Me'. The Amapiano hit is his first release in two years.
Song Title: Bad To Me
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 14, 2022
Producer: P2J, Sammy Soso
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds
Features: None
Label: Starboy/RCA Records
Details/Takeaway: Wizkid is master musician whose music has set the pace for African mainstream music. After two years of touring and jumping on collaborations, Wizkid is back with a new sensational Amapiano record he calls 'Bad To Me'.
The single incorporates trending elements such as crowd vocals and Ampainao which has defined the Nigerian soundscape in 2022. The song is jointly produced by P2J and Sammy Soso, and it's sure to get the party going.
