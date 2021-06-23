RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Twitter goes crazy as Wizkid receives his Grammy plaque

Wizkid posted the award on his Instagram stories and become the second Nigerian to receive a plaque after Burna Boy over the past few weeks.

Cover art of Wizkids 14 track studio album Made In Lagosb [Premium Times]

On June 26, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid received his Grammy plaque.

On March 14, 2021, the Nigerian superstar won 'Best Music Video' for his role on 'Brown Skin Girl' at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

The song was made for Beyonce's album, Lion King: The Gift which featured other Nigerian artists. In October 2019, Pulse Nigeria reported that preparations were being made for the video.

