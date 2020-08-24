Date: August 24, 2020

Song Title: Brown Skin Girl

Artist: Beyonce featuring Wizkid, Blue Ivy and Saint jHn

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-bashment

Producer: Beyonce, P2J

Album: The Lion King: The Gift

Video Director: Jenn Nkiru

Label: Chocolate City/Warner

Details/Takeaway: On November 1, 2019, news broke that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and Beyonce have started shooting the music video for fan-favourite, 'Brown Skin Girl.' Shooting commenced on October 31, 2019.

This was a report published by British tabloid, Daily Mail on October 31, 2019. In the report, Sarah Packer writes that Beyonce was calling on 'black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages' to come and tell their stories. The video is currently being shot in a number of locations across London. Some of them are Catford and Thamesmead.

Nigerian artist, Jenn Nkiru will direct the video. (Daily Mail)

Another Nigerian named Jenn Nkiru directed the video. She is a Nigerian born in Peckham, England. She worked with Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z on their smash hit single, 'Apesh*t' in 2018. The incredible video shot at the Louvre was directed by Nkiru.

You might remember that the song was one of the Africa-centric tracks on Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift. It also features Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter and GØDD COMPLEXx artist, SAINt Jhn.

The song, 'Brown Skin Girl' won the 'BET HER Award' earlier in 2020. It also won big at the Soul Train Awards. The song aims to celebrate the ivory skin of the black woman as not something to be trampled upon, but something to be celebrated. In its video, Beyonce put all the skin tones up.

You can watch the video below;