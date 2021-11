Wizkid and Tems bag 5 respective nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Wizkid's and Tems' nominations come in the Song of The Year, Video of The Year, The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award and Best Collaboration for the groundbreaking single, 'Essence.'

Wizkid then bags a nomination for Album of The Year, for Made In Lagos, while Tems bags another nomination for Best New Artist.

It's been a stellar year for both artists. Wizkid has coasted with his fourth album while Tems has also featured on a Drake record.

What is Soul Train Awards?

Wikipedia notes that, The Soul Train Music Awards is an annual music awards show which previously aired in national broadcast syndication, and honors the best in African-American culture music and entertainment.

It is produced by the makers of Soul Train, the program from which it takes its name, and features musical performances by various contemporary R&B and soul music recording artists interspersed throughout the ceremonies. The special traditionally used to air in either February, March or April, but now airs the last weekend of November.