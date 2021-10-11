On Monday, October 11, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' hit a new peak of No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Wizkid's 'Essence' cracks top 10 of Billboard Hot 100
A new peak of No. 16 means that 'Essence' climbed 28 places.
Recommended articles
Just week ago, the record at at No. 11. The record is also looking good on the Shazam and Urban Radio charts. This comes after 'Made In Lagos' hit one billion streams across all streaming platforms.
You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng