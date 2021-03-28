Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu who is better known as Burna Boy, was gifted N10million, alongside other musicians who performed at a homecoming party in Port Harcourt organised in his honour by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Other reports say he was also given a plot of land to build for himself a home.

Burna Boy is of Rivers descent, even though he's lived most of his life in Nigeria's southwestern, Yoruba-speaking state of Lagos.

Grammy award-winning Burna Boy makes a triumphant return to his home town of Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Punch)

During the closing moments of an event where Burna Boy, the governor and most other attendees were not wearing face masks in a COVID-19 stricken world, Wike said: "Those of you who have come to play, whatever you have agreed with the ministry of culture and tourism is not my business.

"All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I'm very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10million each," he added to loud cheers from the audience.

At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, two Nigerians in Burna Boy and Wizkid, grabbed some of the coveted trophy on offer.

Burna Boy took home the Grammy Award for 'Best Global Music Album' with his 2020 project 'Twice as Tall', while Wizkid's win came courtesy of his feature on Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl', which won the award for Best Video.