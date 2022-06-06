RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wijnaldum shares video vibing to 'Dada' remix by Young Jonn and Davido

Onyema Courage

Georginio Wijnaldum, a Dutch football player, posted a video of himself dancing to Young Jonn and Davido's remix of 'Dada.'

The former Liverpool player now signed to Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain took to Instagram to share a video of himself having fun with the 'Dada' remix by Chocolate City's Young Jonn and Davido playing in the background.

Last week, Barcelona star Memphis Depay was out vibing and singing along to 'Dada' with a national team colleague.

Today, we have another football star co-signing the Afrobeat tune. PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum shared an adorable video on his instagram with the caption "Can’t imagine a better way to start the day 😍🍊🥑🥐🧀🍇 🏝 Have a wonderful day and a blessed Pentecost 🙏🏾". In the video, Wijnaldum could be seen having lunch in some beach while 'Dada' remix was playing in the background.

