The football player and rapper shared a video of himself singing and vibing to Young Jonn's hit song 'Dada' on his Instagram story. 'Dada,' from Young Jonn's 'Love Is Not Enough,' appears to have piqued Memphis Depay's interest.
Barcelona star, Memphis Depay shares video vibing to 'Dada' by Young Jonn
Memphis Depay, a Barcelona and Dutch player, has shared a short video of him and a friend dancing to 'Dada' by Young Jonn.
The song, which featured Davido on the remix, was released a few weeks ago, with a video directed by TG Omori that has over 1.9 million views on YouTube.
Here is a video of Memphis Depay vibing to 'Dada'.
