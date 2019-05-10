Welcome to the 64th installment of Pulse’s weekly feature of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

You can peep Vol. 63 HERE.

It’s been an eventful week in the fast-paced world of Nigerian entertainment with new music, politically-charged matters, the disgrace of a certain man who denounced Wizkid, and the unfolding arrest of the controversial Naira Marley.

On this week’s episode of Who Get Ear, we have Dami Oniru, Awe Et Vare, Rex of the West and so forth. You can check the list below;

Merry-Lynn – Bless My Heart

Running on a mellow R&B beat and Esperanza Spalding-esque vocals, Port Harcourt singer, Merry-Lynn delivers a song about an emotionally distant lover whom she tries to persuade.

This mix of jazz and impeccable soul is an harassment of music judgement. Songs like this simply warp judgement in their favour.

You should also savour every last drop of the bass guitar on this song. Enjoy.

Ojo – Girls Need Love (Remix)

Canada-based Nigerian, Ojo has remixed Summer Walker’s ‘Girls Need Love,’ a great song on its own. Ordinarily, this would have missed out on this list, but with the refreshing flavor Ojo brought to the lo-fi, emo beat with the familiar zingy aphorisms, it was a no-brainer.

Equally, it was no blatant regurgitation of Summer Walker’s brilliance. Interestingly, Ojo also raps.

Awe Et Vare – Polly

At first, his name might seem very weird, but when you listen to his MrBaritone voice type, you might be shocked. This song is the opener to the Kaduna-based singer’s new album, Ketchup Over Everything.

It is a sentimental ballad that amplifies the beauty of a multi-chord piano. This song also seems suited to a stage performance in a pub.

Dami Oniru – Higher (iileri XO Remix)

EDM is life. Remixers are the elixirs to that life and that’s the truth. While Dami Oniru already did something special with the original song, iileri excelled in a world where many Nigerian remixers fail.

The way he allowed the original essence of the song to begin the ride before taking us into the colorful world of dubstep/EDM is impressive.

Bash The Piper – Beautiful

This one has the alte feel, afro-fusion percussion and R&B lyrics.

The song is an ode to a beautiful woman.

Rex Of The West – Feels

Rex Of The West jumps on this one about how love has him intoxicated.

The bridge after the hook is so magical, the melody might drive you insane. There is also something special about Rex’s voice.

EldotC – Tell Me

Another afro-fusion song that feels like something off the Moelogo/Maleek Berry alley. The song doesn’t really come off as overly interesting, but the bass riffs that come in around the second verse can thrill anybody.

Shayo Daniels – Agbaya

Five days ago, Shayo Daniels released his album, Movement and ‘Agbaya’ is the third track on the 7-track project.

The song is afrobeat from the Fela angle. In all honesty, the hook and the beat are where you will find the most joy. The topic on the song is political commentary on the age-grade of Nigerian leaders.

Fitty Four – Tun Le Se

Ibadan-based Fitty Four runs on this beat with raggaeton strings and afrobeats percussion to shine on the hook.

‘Tun Le Se,’ is Yoruba, and in English, it basically means, ‘reparation.’ The artist uses this to describe the situation of a girl who has a body capable of ruining an already arranged house.

Dizzy featuring Zilla Oaks –Spiritual Flow

A fire song, a suitable end to this beautiful playlist.