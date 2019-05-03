Welcome to Volume 63 of Who Get Ear, the Pulse feature for the 10 songs you need to play this week.

New music continues to drop and you can check Pulse's Entertainment section for all the news and songs you missed this week.

This week, we have acts like Deena Ade, Lariano, Bryan, Laime, Mayowa, Mo’believe, Reespect and so forth.

You can pree the list below;

Lariano – Bebaje

For those who don’t know, Lariano is like Batman in music. During the day, he’s a Chartered Accountant that works with his wits and degree while he showcases his musical talent in the nights and over weekends.

The Lost and Found (Boogey and Paybac) featuring Danladi – Uwaka

Frequent collaborators and ace rappers, Boogey and Paybac have finally done what most people saw coming at least 3 years ago and created a project name, The Lost and Found. Under this name and earlier today, they released another project titled, Alternate Ending.

Featuring a hook sung in Hausa by Danladi, the song is laced on a banging beat, heavy drums, a distortion riff and bars. It was also produced by seasoned beatmaker, SizzlePro.

Bryan featuring Laime – Need Luvin

A theme about loneliness, and a relatable tale that encapsulates the social media phrase, ‘God when…,' it helps its wielders channel their energy into an actual person.

If it doesn’t work, it would not be the fault of Twitter.

Deena Ade – Shako

On May 11, 2019, Nigerian songbird and founder of Slutwalk Lagos, Deena Ade will release her third EP in just two years. It will be titled, May You Find Love.

It looks set to be another impressive and cohesive body of work. It merges Nigerian alte vibes with R&B essence on bass riffs and cloud strings. On 'Shako,' Ade talks about the plight of a woman whose man does not value.

Lamborghiny – We Got You

While in itself, a few people might have a problem with it, this song is definitely worth a place on this week’s list.

Built on a raggaeton beat, the song seeks to inspire and unite with a powerful rhythmic chant of “Ole O.” In a way, one can’t beat the feeling that this song suits a football commercial on as a promotional song for a football mundial.

Reespect featuring Tim Lyre – Watch Me

Reespect is a budding female rapper based in Abuja. Tim Lyre is also an artist based in Abuja. This song is a vow, not necessarily about the brilliant verses that Reespect effortlessly churns out, but about Lyre’s impressive hook that finds its beauty in being stylishly sounding slightly off-key.

The beat, which seems like something of the early-2000s party-themed rap song, enjoys a beautiful guitar session.

Mobelieve – Eyin Temi

Mo’believe is steady on the rise due to the continually growing attention to his primarily folk-ed music.

This song is could take the path of SDC’s ‘Feel Alright’ if promoted properly. It definitely fits modern parties.

Eri Ife featuring Wapo – Let Me

Five months after the release of his project, November, Eri Ife who dropped an impressive 2017 collaboration EP, YLLW with Remy Baggins is making a steady return to the scene.

This song has an afro-cuban soul. It merges the strength of folk-palmwine music with guitars and lo-fi trumpets that latinos will want to salsa to.

Not Nilc – Ashh

Impressive R&B sung-rap from singer with a Hip-Hop soul. This artist definitely grew up on mid-200s R&B from singers like J Holiday and Pleasure P.

Miggy Jaggaz featuring L.A.X – Pariwo

Featuring former Starboy-affiliate, L.A.X, Mikky Jaggaz releases this pon pon sound that makes promises to a woman he wants to marry – or simply just go out with; for a lack of civil diction.

Remember, when the music keeps coming, we shall all be fine. Have a great weekend!