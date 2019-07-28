Here is 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

It's been a Burna week that rolled in with appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Breakfast Club. He also released his album, African Giant.

On last week's episode of 'Who Get Ear,' we had Biwom, Vector, Stiques and and a few others. You can check the list HERE.

For volume 75 of Who Get Ear, you can check the list below;

The Inglorious M.O.B - Big Sam

On a minimalist boom bap beat, Nigerian underground rapper, M.O.B raps about himself and tells his story.

In a way, he sounds like the great Notorious BIG.

Asriel NG - Pastor Rapist

In light of recent socio-religious upheavals relating to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo as well as other documented issues, Asriel rapshis heart out.

Abstraktt and Jesse Alordiah - Guyman

A satire about the Nigerian social realities; and a polemic about the madness of being Nigerian, Jesse Alordiah sings the hook that borrows from ‘Nfana Ibaga’ by 2face.

PSM featuring Cloud9ne, Joey Jam, Yeyo & TitoBrown - The Set

J-Town boys collaborate on this Wode Magic-Produced boom bap that carries the soul of a mid-2000s Hip-Hop song.

B-Raiz featuring Eindo and Baron B - Getting Paid

It sounds like an early 2010’s jam from the staple of Samklef’s ‘Molowo Noni’ or Emmy G’s ‘Rands and Nairas.’

The rap is not that impressive, but the rapper’s cadences could sway you.

Adeoluwa - Sokan

A folk song sees Nigerian act, Adeoluwa Ayatero sing his heart out about a dysfunctional love story. The beat is rich on melody, an dancehall percussion and an EDM effect after each hook. This is a really good song.

Kris Hans - Oyi

Not to be confused with 2baba’s song, Kris Hans is a loverboy that gleans afro-folk for delivery. The song overcomes an unusual lag at its start to tell a love story as Kris Hans promises an unnamed lover and ‘washes’ her.

Kayluu featuring Brainee - Flex

You might have heard about Brainee, but you might not have heard of Kaylu. ‘Flex’ is definitely a new age Nigerian ‘vibe.’

Lexjnrr featuring Nessa - Like This

One of the picks of the week, Nessa is an impressive R&B voice that croons an afro-fusion beat to its fullest. If this were a PSA on sex, a lot of couples will be pregnant by the next morning.

This song is a tale of longing that focuses on risk-taking.

Eeskay - Chenkez

Abuja-based Eeskay pulls up with one of the picks of the week. There’s not much to say, but this fusion of R&B and dancehall tells a tale of self.