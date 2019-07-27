It’s been an eventful week for premier Nigerian act, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

The superstar singer performed his single, ‘Anybody’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and then made released his well-received album, African Giant, yesterday, July 26, 2019.

On the same day of the release, he appeared on Power 105.1 New York radio show, The Breakfast Club, hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. During the show, he spoke about a myriad of things and endorsed the Charlamagne’s ‘Black men don’t cheat’ mantra, but here are the top 5;

1. Why ‘African Giant’?

The title of Burna Boy’s recently released 7th Body of work is African Giant, and it was taken off his moment of infamy at Coachella. Earlier in the year, despite being one of only two artists selected to perform at the immense show, he went on a social media rant because the organizers of the show spelt his name in small caps - as is tradition.

When asked why the named the album as such, he said, “I mean it’s just to highlight the power and pride of the African man and Africa in general - kind of shining the spotlight on something the spotlight hasn’t really been on.”

2. The BET Award absenteeism

At the BET Awards held a few weeks ago, Burna was named the Best International Act. However, he was not there to collect his award. His mom, Bose Ogulu, popularly known as Mama Burna collected the award on his behalf and laid a charge to black artists to, “Remember you were Africans first.”

Angela Yee asked Burna was he was absent, he said he stepped out to get a drink, “Usually, I get robbed when I get nominated for awards, so I stopped caring about awards. But I went there (to the show) because it’s BET innit? (laughs).

“I went to get a drink actually… I didn’t hear my name. I was outside getting a drink and then some guy runs outside screaming, ‘Yo, Burna Boy, the just called you’ and I’m like, ‘For what?’ He was like, ‘You won.’ I’m running back now because I know my mom’s gonna be pissed off.”

When Charlamagne praised Mama Burna’s stage presence and oratory, Burna said, “Usually, when I win awards, she always gives the speech anyway because I don’t really like talking and stuff. “

When asked if he knew he was going to win or whether the BET organizers told him his category was coming up, he replied, “No.”

3. Afrobeats

Afrobeats is the new object of western sonic obsession. It's crossing over. When Burna Boy was asked if he thought the cross over of afrobeats into the US was long over due, he says, "I don't think anything is long overdue anymore. I've realized as I've grown that life makes its own time."

Burna also noted that he created afro-fusion.

4. Appearing on The Lion King: The Gift album: ‘The only app I have on my phone is WhatsApp.’

On July 19, 2019, Beyonce released her album, The Lion King: The Gift and it was like an ode to Africa. Burna Boy was one of quite a number of African artists on the album - he was the only person to make a solo appearance on a record titled, ‘Ja Ara E.’

When asked how that happened, he replies, “I don’t know.” He also said he has never spoken to Beyonce before. He said his mother told him about it.

During the chat, he revealed that, “The only app I have on my phone is WhatsApp.” He also said he left social media because he wanted people to stop projecting their insecurities on him.

5. “So, you don’t think they overhype Drake?”

Burna Boy got into a conversation after Angela Yee asked him what he does when he gets excited. This arose after he was asked about his excitement at being a solo feature on Beyonce’s album.

Charlamagne then asked Burna if he felt Beyonce was the biggest star in the world, Burna jokingly replied, “I don’t know who is the biggest star in the world, but I know Beyonce is a Beyonce star…”

Then, the show’s studio engineer was put on the spot for his opinion that Drake is the biggest star in the world and Beyonce is overhyped and overrated. Burna, while calm as spring water then jokingly asked him that, “So, you don’t think they overhype Drake? Was Drake in Destiny’s Child?”

He also says opinions like that is why he left social media.

Burna Boy also got mushy as he avoided questions related to Stefflon Don.

You can watch the show below;

You can listen to the African Giant HERE.