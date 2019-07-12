Nigerian singer, Davido is set to release a new single with Chris Brown. The song is titled, 'Blow My Mind.'

The announcement, which was made via Chris Brown's Instagram page comes on the heels of the viral video of Davido enjoying a session with members of 30BG, Asa Asika and a seemingly forlorn Sarz. The caption that accompanied with, "Coming Soon."

Davido then replied with a bunch of fire emojis and a simple phrase, "F*****ING HIT."

Although Chris Brown is a frequent Wizkid collaborator, this will mark the first collab with Davido.

It will also mark another collaboration effort for Davido after his efforts alongside, DJ Neptune, American rapper and DIY expert, Russ and singer, Becky G.

You might remember...

Davido has been ramping up efforts on his nameless sophomore album for a while. At one time or the other, he either posts pictures of studio sessions or goes for 'phoneless.'

Whether the collaboration with Breezy will make his upcoming album is unknown, but the single is set to drop.