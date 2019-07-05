Here is 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

It's been a great week in news; Big Brother is back and D'Banj continues to release music. On the dark side, Pastor Fatoyinbo has another accuser whose identity was initially kept a secret before Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo revealed her face and name.

Even crazier, Naira Marley continues on his path to annihilate Nigerian morality - vis-a-vis hypocrisy.

On last week's episode of 'Who Get Ear,' we had Oxlade, Jinmi Abdul, ZamirLOS, Idahams, Chyn, VRSD and a few others. You can check the list HERE.

For volume 72 of Who Get Ear, you can check the list below;

Soft featuring Wizkid - Money (Remix)

An afrobeat anthem to money. Filled with a lot adlibs and mumbled expletives, but this one is a jam that gained a lot of attention during the Big Brother Premiere.

Lil Frosh Zlatan - Kagadaffi

Just as the title suggests, no one knows what it means, but it's provocative. It sees a street king feature on an upcoming king's song. The song is incoherent, but it's a jam.

Seriki featuring Mr. Real - KOZA (Freestyle)

Running on a sound what Yoruba people call, 'woro.' The sound is peculiar to the Celestial and Cherubim and Seraphim churches. A play on words and satire about the ongoing drama at COZA, involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, it discusses sexual impropriety and sexual impropriety.

Miles - TETE

New Tinny Entertainment act, Myles drops another song with no coherent topic or idea, but it's another vibe. It will make you dance.

Nonetheless, at the centre of it is sexual desperation as Myles tells the girl to come quick. Whatever you do Myles, please seek conent.

Akpororo - Biggi God

On this one, Akpororo jumps on a familiar choral sample while backed up by a vibrant female section, Akpororo praises God with this new song.

The video features a flash mob and the beat is fire.

Ten Tik - Summer Vibe

A lo-fi jam, and the true definition of 'vibes,' Ten Tik drops this one suited to a ride in a droptop.

It will resonate.

Folasheva - Better Know

Folasheva' is a Nigerian Artiste, Producer and Lawyer. This one droped quite a while featuring the super-talented Ozybeazy who dropped a fire EP last year.

On this one, Folasheva raps about a myriad of topics.

Retji - Negative Space

This one attempts to dispel negativity with fire trap music.

The underlying strings are pure flames.

Dwin The Stoic featuring Raffy - Rewind

Dwin The Stoic is back with the afro-vibes. It is what Nigerians call 'wash' because it rains promises to a woman.

Dapo Marino - On God

Dapo Marino is back with on this trap beat that sounds like Emtee's 'Roll Up.'