On August 21, 2020, news broke that Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage performed on popular American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC. The performance aired via virtual means.

During the show, she performed her single, 'Dangerous Love.' This comes after announcement that she would release her third album, Celia on Friday, August 28, 2020. She is the third Nigerian to perform on the show in under a year. Burna Boy performed on the show in 2019. Davido was on the show earlier in 2020.

Maleek Berry also performed on the show as a supporting act to Goldlink.

You can watch her performance below;