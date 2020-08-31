Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage has made history by becoming the first African music artist to have two billboards in the iconic Times Square, New York on the release day of her album.

The singer-songwriter who released her fourth studio album ‘Celia’ is featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday digital billboard which stands tall right in the centre of the famous square in the heart of New York City.

She also appears on the giant Amazon Music billboard wrapped around the prestigious American Eagle Building on 46th & Broadway. The instillation mark the strong support the MTV European Music Award winner is receiving from Digital Service Providers (DSPs) across the US to support and promote Tiwa’s new album.

In addition, Celia also received 120 US programmed playlists across all the DSPs and secured cover placements from Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Boomplay, Audiomack and UduX.

Tiwa Savage's Celia achieves milestones in first week of release. (UMG)

In Nigeria, Celia debuted at No. 2 on the Apple Music album charts with all 13 tracks on the record hitting the Apple Music Top 100 chart in Nigeria. The album was streamed over six million times on music platform Audiomack within 24-hours of release. Boomplay music have made Tiwa the face of ‘Top New Music’ - the biggest playlist on its platform.

Celia is a 13-track album named after a strong woman – Tiwa’s Mother.

The album features collaborations from multiple Grammy Award winner Sam Smith Davido, Naira Marley, Stefflon Don, Hamzaa and Dice Ailes. Producer credits stem from London, Cracker Mallo, P2J, Sak Passe, Pheelz, Blaq Jerzee, Speroach Beats and more.