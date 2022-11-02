RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian super-talented rapper Vector is set to release is highly anticipated album 'Teslim'.

Vector
Vector

Everyone has their own narrative to tell; everyone has their own journey. Come and explore Vector’s journey through his highly anticipated album 'Teslim' coming out on the 11th of November 2022.

Recommended articles

In anticipation of the release, he created 'Lafiaji Radio', a podcast channel, that was recently established on Cool FM and YouTube. This podcast challenges the social-political norm of viewing African history or practices as uncouth in an effort to reawaken the African psyche. Additionally, he recorded two tracks with Wande Coal and Cracker Mallo, titled 'Mama Maradona' and 'Insomnia.'

Numerous artists, including Nasty C, Ladipoe, Seyi Vibez, Good Girl LA, and many more, are included on the album. The project focuses on several aspects of Vector's journey; it starts with his quest for self-awareness, the crossroads he encountered before arriving at his current stage of life, and the start of this new chapter. It covers a wide range of feelings, subjects, and cognitive processes and is devoted to his father's self-assurance and tenacity.

The project includes a variety of producers, such as Mr Kleb, SELF, Kel P, and Major Bangz. The album's main A&Rs are Vector and Killer Kane, and Michael Manitshana of Mix House SA completed the final mix and master.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Davido and Wizkid live.

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'