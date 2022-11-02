Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

In anticipation of the release, he created 'Lafiaji Radio', a podcast channel, that was recently established on Cool FM and YouTube. This podcast challenges the social-political norm of viewing African history or practices as uncouth in an effort to reawaken the African psyche. Additionally, he recorded two tracks with Wande Coal and Cracker Mallo, titled 'Mama Maradona' and 'Insomnia.'

Numerous artists, including Nasty C, Ladipoe, Seyi Vibez, Good Girl LA, and many more, are included on the album. The project focuses on several aspects of Vector's journey; it starts with his quest for self-awareness, the crossroads he encountered before arriving at his current stage of life, and the start of this new chapter. It covers a wide range of feelings, subjects, and cognitive processes and is devoted to his father's self-assurance and tenacity.