ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Adeayo Adebiyi

In celebrating Valentine's Day, the fans of Nigerian megastar Davido took the celebration to the street where they showed love to other Nigerians.

Davido (Xclusivepop)
Davido (Xclusivepop)

Details: On Tuesday, 14th February 2023, Davido's fans under the umbrella of 30 Billion Gang took the valentine's day celebration to the street where they shared food with beggars and the needy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a video clip posted by the music blog Tooxclusive, members of 30BG dressed in matching T-shirts while distributing food in takeaway packs to beggars and the poor.

The gesture has drawn admiration on Instagram with people describing it as thoughtful and kind.

This is not the first time that members of the 30BG fans group would be doing something to honor Davido. Readers will recall that Davido's fans held a massive concert to celebrate him after the sad loss of his son.

Davido's fans will be looking forward to the coming month as Davido is set to release his highly anticipated album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

Nigerian film about gay couple lands major deal ahead global debut

Nigerian film about gay couple lands major deal ahead global debut

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Jay Z

Billboard, Vibe rank Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time