Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street
In celebrating Valentine's Day, the fans of Nigerian megastar Davido took the celebration to the street where they showed love to other Nigerians.
In a video clip posted by the music blog Tooxclusive, members of 30BG dressed in matching T-shirts while distributing food in takeaway packs to beggars and the poor.
The gesture has drawn admiration on Instagram with people describing it as thoughtful and kind.
This is not the first time that members of the 30BG fans group would be doing something to honor Davido. Readers will recall that Davido's fans held a massive concert to celebrate him after the sad loss of his son.
Davido's fans will be looking forward to the coming month as Davido is set to release his highly anticipated album.
