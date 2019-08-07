A few weeks ago, American rapper, Jay Z became a billionaire.

With how rap music dwells on braggadocio, you would think all rappers are billionaires. Well, they’re not. Nonetheless, they’re super rich men and women who get the bag off almost anything they do.

Most rappers are rich in the true sense of the word, but at the risk of being anodyne, here is a list of the richest rappers in the world as ranked by Forbes;

Drake

Net Worth: $150 million

With a constantly growing discography, Drake is arguably the biggest artist in the world. Over the past year, Drake’s net worth has increased by 50% thanks to smart investments in real estate, Virginia Black Whiskey, huge tour money, and the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Rumour also has it that Drake performs for between $750,000 and $1 million.

Kanye West

Net worth: $240 million

If you asked Kanye, he would tell you that DONDA, his creative company is already a billion dollar company. But in truth, not quite.

Although he did declare that he was $53 million debt and asking Mark Zuckerberg for money, his Adidas-backed Yeezy is doing healthy numbers.

Diddy

Net worth: $740 million

With brands like Revolt TV, Ciroc and Sean John, the veteran record exec is still waxing strong.

It’s even funnier when you realize that he started making money at 12.

Dr Dre

Net worth: $880 million

According to Forbes, when Apple purchased Beats Inc. in an all cash $2.6 billion deal in 2014, Dr. Dre’s claims that he was a billionaire were not accurate. The truth was that he only owned 20-25% of the company.

Nonetheless, the man is uber rich. With the vesting of his Apple stock last summer, the man’s account ate more fat.

Jay Z

Net worth: $1 billion

A few months ago, the rapper and businessman became the first Hip-Hop billionaire. Having started with two huge companies in Roc-a-Fella and Roca Wear. Both sold for good sums.

Now, the man has a healthy discography which he owns, he also owns 100% of Armand Du Brignac, Aspiro and has stakes in a string of other ventures.