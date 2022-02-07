RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the weekL Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido remains at No. 1

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Bella Shmurda Debuts with “My Friend” at No. 10.

Skiibii and Davido. (YouTube)
Skiibii and Davido. (YouTube)

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, January 31, 2022

Recommended articles

“Baddest Boy (Remix)” tallied 7.05 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming), 45 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio) and 10.7 million in radio reach (No. 5 on TV)

The song records the second biggest total chart points ever behind only its record points from last week. Additionally, it is second No. 1 entry by Davido to spend multiple weeks at No. 1, joining “FOR YOU” which spent seven consecutive weeks atop the chart.

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” is steady at No. 2 having topped the chart for four consecutive weeks while Kizz Daniel’s 1-week No. 1 “Pour Me Water” holds at No. 3.

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky rises 5-4 having peaked at No. 3 so far on the Top 50 while Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” with Wizkid ascends 6-5 to complete this week’s top five.

Adekunle Gold’s “Mercy” falls to No. 6 after debuting at No. 4 last week while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes” with Olamide climbs to a new peak of No. 7.

Rounding up this week’s top ten; Ckay’s “Emiliana” slips 7-8 on the Top 50 after peaking at No. 5 while Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” maintains its No. 9 position from last week – the song has peaked at No. 3 so far.

Kizz Daniel has had multiple top ten entries for nine successive weeks “Pour Me Water” and “Eh God (Barnabas)” – only Olamide & Omah Lay (11 weeks between November 30, 2020 and February 8, 2021), Davido (10 weeks between November 30, 2020 and February 1, 2021) and Omah Lay (10 weeks between February 22, - May 3, 2021) have recorded a longer streak of consecutive multiple top ten entries in chart history.

Interestingly, only two of this week’s top ten songs are yet to peak in the top five region so far and one of them is Bella Shmurda’s “My Friend” which debuts at No. 10 (the other is “Sometimes”).

“My Friend” tallied 2.46 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming) and 14.9 million in radio reach (No. 29 on radio). It is Bella Shmurda’s first top ten entry as a solo artiste and fifth overall; all the artiste’s previous top ten have come accompanied by another act “Triumphant” with Olamide (No. 3), “Cash App” with Lincoln & Zlatan (No. 3), “Rush” & “World” with Dangbana Republik (both peaked at No. 4).

Just outside the top ten is a couple of risers; Asake’s “Omo Ope” with Olamide jumps to No. 14 from its No. 25 debut last week while Buju & Blaq Diamond’s “Italy” moves from No. 21 to No. 18.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix in talks to make a 'The Tinder Swindler' movie

Netflix in talks to make a 'The Tinder Swindler' movie

Obi Cubana blames 'get-rich-quick syndrome' among youths on societal, family pressures

Obi Cubana blames 'get-rich-quick syndrome' among youths on societal, family pressures

Ckay performs 'Emiliana' and 'Jeje Dey Whine' on Apple Music’s Home Session

Ckay performs 'Emiliana' and 'Jeje Dey Whine' on Apple Music’s Home Session

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the weekL Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido remains at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the weekL Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido remains at No. 1

Asa joins Spotify EQUAL Music Programme as ambassador of the month

Asa joins Spotify EQUAL Music Programme as ambassador of the month

Temi Otedola, Alibaba, Ini Edo to star in Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The Man for the Job'

Temi Otedola, Alibaba, Ini Edo to star in Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The Man for the Job'

Timaya's 2nd baby mama Tamara replies Caroline Danjuma, calls her a 'cola nut'

Timaya's 2nd baby mama Tamara replies Caroline Danjuma, calls her a 'cola nut'

‘Catch Me If You Can’ is the intersection between ‘Adekunle Gold’ and ‘Bad Boy Deks’ [Pulse Album Review]

‘Catch Me If You Can’ is the intersection between ‘Adekunle Gold’ and ‘Bad Boy Deks’ [Pulse Album Review]

Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian and their children

Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian and their children

Trending

Shatta Wale replies 'certain country' that says he's now copying their music

Shatta Wale

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido debuts at No. 1

Skiibii and Davido. (YouTube)

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Olamide announces 10th and would-be final album

Olamide announces 10th and would-be final album