RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a second week at No. 1

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Asa’s “IDG” with Wizkid Moves to No. 8

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae
Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Recommended articles

“Finesse” tallied 6.29 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, down 32%) and 42.9 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio, up 20.8%). Following its record-shattering debut week last week, “Finesse” continues to hold at No. 1 on the aggregate Top 50 in Nigeria.

Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy” with Davido is steady at No. 2 after spending five weeks atop the chart – it is the longest No. 1 song of 2022 so far.

Asake’s former No. 1-“Omo Ope” with Olamide holds at No. 3 for another week on the Top 50.

The entire top 6 remains unchanged from last week; Omah Lay & Justin Beiber’s “Attention” is steady at No. 4 with 53.2 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio, up 12%), 8.61 million in TV reach (debuts at No. 8 on TV) and 1.46 million equivalent streams (No. 10 on radio, down 46%)

Rema’s “Calm Down” completes this week’s top 5. It continues to lead the radio chart, tallying 64.5 million in radio reach in the latest tracking week (up 4% from last week).

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky is at No. 6 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart – it remains the only song to have stayed in the top 10 throughout 2022.

BNXN’s “Italy” with Blaq Diamond rises to a new peak of No. 7; it tallied 43.9 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio, up 9.8%) and 1.13 million equivalent streams (No. 19 on streaming, up 11%).

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Asa’s “IDG” with Wizkid moves to a new high of No. 8, jumping seven places on this week’s chart.

“IDG” tallied 41.6 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio) and 920,000 equivalent streams (No. 22 on streaming).

It is Asa’s first top ten entry on the chart and Wizkid’s seventh. With “IDG” in the top ten, it ends an 8-week run of no female artiste in the top ten – the last female entry in the top ten was Fave’s “Baby Riddim” at No. 7 on the chart dated January 24, 2022. The January 21 – March 14, 2022 period is the longest period of absence of a female artiste in the top ten in chart history.

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” returns to the top ten at No. 9 after leading the chart for four weeks while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes (Remix)” with Olamide slides 7-10.

Just outside the top ten; Magixx & Ayra “Love Don’t Cost a Dime (Re-Up)” rises to a new peak of No. 14, Asake’s “Sungba” ascends to a new high of No. 15 while 1da Banton’s “No Wahala (Remix)” with Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage shoots to a new peak of No. 16.

Additionally, Timaya’s “No Pressure” is the biggest debut at No. 28 while Rema & Aj Tracey’s “FYN” starts at No. 31.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should Africans be excited about America's Billboard Afrobeats charts? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Should Africans be excited about America's Billboard Afrobeats charts? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a second week at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a second week at No. 1

I did not receive ‘special treatment’ in Nigeria as I get in Ghana – Yaw Tog

I did not receive ‘special treatment’ in Nigeria as I get in Ghana – Yaw Tog

#Horriblebosses: Nollywood filmmakers Isioma Osaje and Ifeoma Chukwuogo drag each other

#Horriblebosses: Nollywood filmmakers Isioma Osaje and Ifeoma Chukwuogo drag each other

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Nancy Isime reacts to allegation of affair with married UK based businessman

Nancy Isime reacts to allegation of affair with married UK based businessman

Actress Mary Lazarus says she'll gladly collect money from politicians

Actress Mary Lazarus says she'll gladly collect money from politicians

Kylie Jenner changes baby Wolf’s name

Kylie Jenner changes baby Wolf’s name

Trending

11 years after, late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister's widows mull over remarrying

Ayinde Barrister [Premium Times]

The greatest African musicians of all time

The Greatest African Musicians of All Time

On 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Qdot offers an improvement on 'Alagbe' [Pulse Album Review]

Qdot - Orin Dafidi. (Boomplay)

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

Audiomack brunch