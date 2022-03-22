The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a second week at No. 1
Asa’s “IDG” with Wizkid Moves to No. 8
“Finesse” tallied 6.29 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, down 32%) and 42.9 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio, up 20.8%). Following its record-shattering debut week last week, “Finesse” continues to hold at No. 1 on the aggregate Top 50 in Nigeria.
Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy” with Davido is steady at No. 2 after spending five weeks atop the chart – it is the longest No. 1 song of 2022 so far.
Asake’s former No. 1-“Omo Ope” with Olamide holds at No. 3 for another week on the Top 50.
The entire top 6 remains unchanged from last week; Omah Lay & Justin Beiber’s “Attention” is steady at No. 4 with 53.2 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio, up 12%), 8.61 million in TV reach (debuts at No. 8 on TV) and 1.46 million equivalent streams (No. 10 on radio, down 46%)
Rema’s “Calm Down” completes this week’s top 5. It continues to lead the radio chart, tallying 64.5 million in radio reach in the latest tracking week (up 4% from last week).
Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky is at No. 6 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart – it remains the only song to have stayed in the top 10 throughout 2022.
BNXN’s “Italy” with Blaq Diamond rises to a new peak of No. 7; it tallied 43.9 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio, up 9.8%) and 1.13 million equivalent streams (No. 19 on streaming, up 11%).
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Asa’s “IDG” with Wizkid moves to a new high of No. 8, jumping seven places on this week’s chart.
“IDG” tallied 41.6 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio) and 920,000 equivalent streams (No. 22 on streaming).
It is Asa’s first top ten entry on the chart and Wizkid’s seventh. With “IDG” in the top ten, it ends an 8-week run of no female artiste in the top ten – the last female entry in the top ten was Fave’s “Baby Riddim” at No. 7 on the chart dated January 24, 2022. The January 21 – March 14, 2022 period is the longest period of absence of a female artiste in the top ten in chart history.
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” returns to the top ten at No. 9 after leading the chart for four weeks while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes (Remix)” with Olamide slides 7-10.
Just outside the top ten; Magixx & Ayra “Love Don’t Cost a Dime (Re-Up)” rises to a new peak of No. 14, Asake’s “Sungba” ascends to a new high of No. 15 while 1da Banton’s “No Wahala (Remix)” with Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage shoots to a new peak of No. 16.
Additionally, Timaya’s “No Pressure” is the biggest debut at No. 28 while Rema & Aj Tracey’s “FYN” starts at No. 31.
