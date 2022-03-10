The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA”

Pulse Nigeria

He was named leader of the music team in high school, and this gave him the chance to fully realize his vocal ability. After meeting 'Dr. Play,' he got his break in the industry, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Pulse Nigeria

JAYA possesses exceptional singing and lyrical writing abilities. He enjoys working on songs with his producer Blaisebeats and K-Dream. He has had the opportunity to participate in recording sessions and songwriting camps for celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Skiibii, and Buju. Up until The Empire's interest in him for a contractual deal, he ran his musical activities as an indie musician for the longest time.

Pulse Nigeria

The Empire music is one of the music industry’s new establishment labels founded in Nigeria with partnerships reaching into the United Kingdom and Atlanta, USA. JAYA first came on their radar in June 2021 and management didn’t hesitate to move for a contractual arrangement after he satisfied the required criterion for representation by the label. Already, there are plans set in motion for the release of JAYA’s debut EP project under the record label stable of The Empire music.

More updates to follow soon.