Tems' EP 'For Broken Ears' gets historic RIAA certification

This remarkable feat makes Tems the first Nigerian female artist to have an RIAA-certified project.

'For Broken Ears' released in 2020 is a 7-track extended playlist that houses the hit singles 'Free Mind' and 'Higher' both of which enjoyed massive success in the United States.

After gaining international mainstream attention via 'Essence' her hit collaboration with Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Tems would go on to become a global sensation.

Her singles 'Higher' and 'Free Mind' would enjoy impressive success in the United States with the latter spending multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

With Tems' 'For Broken Ears' certified RIAA Gold, she joins Rema and Wizkid as the only Nigerian artists with RIAA-certified projects. Wizkid's fourth album 'Made In Lagos' and Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' have both certified RIAA gold.

Tems will be hoping to continue her fine showing internationally with the upcoming debut LP 'Born In The Wild' which is set for release on June 7, 2024.

Ahead of the release of her debut album, Tems has released the singles 'Me & U', 'Not An Angel', and 'Love Me Jeje' on which she sampled the classic Nigerian song of the same title by Seyi Sodimu & Shaffy Bello.

