Tems' 'Free Mind' records 21st week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez continues its run on the chart as it retains its 87th position from last week as it enters its 14th week.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends his stay at the top of the chart to 15 weeks with 'Calm Down'.

Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 2, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' moves up to NO. 3, Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to NO. 4, and Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 5.