RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems' 'Free Mind' records 21st week on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, Nigerian superstars Tems and Rema continue their run on the chart.

Tems
Tems

Details: In the chart week of December 15th, 'Free Mind' by Nigerian international sensation Tems extends its stay to 21 weeks as it appears at NO. 78 which is 4 places down from its NO. 74 position last week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez continues its run on the chart as it retains its 87th position from last week as it enters its 14th week.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends his stay at the top of the chart to 15 weeks with 'Calm Down'.

Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 2, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' moves up to NO. 3, Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to NO. 4, and Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 5.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' retains the NO. 6 spot, Fireboy's 'Peru' stays at NO. 7, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' moves up to NO. 8, Wizkid's '2 Sugar' drops to NO. 9 while Tems' 'Higher' rounds off the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
