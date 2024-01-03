ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's debut album makes Afrobeats history.

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque [Instagram/Rema]
Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque [Instagram/Rema]

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, Rema's 'Raves & Roses' has become only the Afrobeats album to receive an RIAA gold certification.

'Raves & Roses' becomes the first debut album by an African artist to earn an RIAA gold certification while also joining Wizkid's Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos' as the only Afrobeats album with RIAA certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album buoyed by the huge commercial success of the hit single 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez enjoyed massive commercial success in the United States where it peaked at NO. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 while also spending over 52 weeks on the chart.

The single also spent over 52 weeks at the summit of Billboard's Afrobeats Chart in what's a reflection of its huge success in the United States where it has been declared double platinum in the United States making it the most successful Afrobeats cross-over single yet.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'

L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'

2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition - Abuja hospital confirms

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition - Abuja hospital confirms

Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians — M3nsa

Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians — M3nsa

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pulse Interview: The constant evolution of a legend. (Instagram/Olamide)

Here are 7 Nigerian artists who started from the choir

DJ Cuppy's 'Jollof on the jet' enjoys TikTok resurgence

DJ Cuppy's 'Jollof on the jet' featuring Rema enjoys TikTok resurgence

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Davido's 'Unavailable' makes Rolling Stone's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023

Davido's 'Unavailable' makes Rolling Stone's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023