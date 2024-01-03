Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque

In another landmark feat, Rema's 'Raves & Roses' has become only the Afrobeats album to receive an RIAA gold certification.

'Raves & Roses' becomes the first debut album by an African artist to earn an RIAA gold certification while also joining Wizkid's Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos' as the only Afrobeats album with RIAA certification.

The album buoyed by the huge commercial success of the hit single 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez enjoyed massive commercial success in the United States where it peaked at NO. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 while also spending over 52 weeks on the chart.