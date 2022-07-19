Talented singer-songwriter Russy drops new single 'Fine Lady'

Nwuzo Chiemerie Christopher Charles, who is popularly known by his stage name “Russy”, is an Afrobeat artist who is based within Anambra state. He is from the state of Imo, Mbaise, was born on February 26, 2003.

He started his career in music at the age of 13 years old. He have unofficially released a number of songs for his fans such as, Badman luv, Way, Bodyriddim, Astray, Soldier Man, Etc.

Russy is a one-of-a-kind musician whose diverse background has helped him perfect an original and authentic voice that reflects his unique sound. His detailed approach to music and his willingness to allow his reality flow into his art has made him into a unique talent.

Russy produces all sorts of genres, including Afro Beat, Amapiano, anafro traps, afro fusion drill, trap and so on.

Russy has spent years perfecting his singing and songwriting abilities and that's why his most recent single is a huge success. Every single that he releases is superior to the previous music.

The love song, has gained an immense amount of popularity and was chosen by a number of Naija music websites and has been repeated on various online platforms.

In his own words "My friends began to notice my music and that continued to make me smile. Now, I've got the confidence and will not quit since the music is my passion. I've created a variety of sounds, and I have much to learn. The passion that I have to create the music is unending." Also get latest naija music

Download Fine Lady By Russy below:

Russy Fine Lady DOWNLOAD

Russy - Fine Lady Lyrics

PRE-CHORUS

I met a girl in a lonely way

she get the vibe and a curvy shape

I no fit lie guy I lost my mind

(AI) I tell am hi buh she no reply

this ur love wey dey bobo me dis girl fit put man 4 custody

I fit 2 tie u with Kayamata (i fit 2) I fit 2 fight 4 ur matter now..

CHORUS

oh fine lady girlie will u be my bby

shawty no go take my energy hmm mm

my energy

oh fine lady girlie will be my remedy

bby no go take my energy hmm…my energy

HOOK

Bby whine with ur waist line na the end time no go waist time u dey my head like head tie when we vibe now no go deny….

Bby whine with ur waist line na the end time no go waist time u dey my head like head tie when we vibe now no go deny….

VERSE 1

for the party, I wanna party, I get d money to rock ur body (cos I love u) when I’m ready I give headie u screaming daddy abeggi no go (totori) me , oh lady i fit to fight for ur love if u gimme dis ur love I no go para

I don dey pray tonight,

I don dey wait 4 long

I no go waste my time…

I wanna be ur lover girly will make me go wild girl I don dey lose my mind now shey u go fit be my wife dont lie

I wanna be ur lover girly will make me go wild girl I don dey lose my mind now shey u go fit be my wife dont lie

CHORUS

oh fine lady girl girlie will u be my bby

shawty no go take my energy hmm mm

my energy

oh my lady girlie will be my remedy

bby no go take my energy hmm…my energy

HOOK

Bby whine with ur waist line na d end time no go waist time u dey my head like head tie when we vibe now no loosguard….

Bby whine with ur waist line na d end time no go waist time u dey my head like head tie when we vibe now no loosguard….

---