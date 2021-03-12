In the second quarter of 2020, Nigerian rap OGs and contemporaries, Vector and MI Abaga decided to bury their hatchet and collaborate on a blueprint that will define the face of Nigerian Hip-Hop for years to come.

They collaborated on the landmark 2020 Hennessy Artistry and headlined the monumental three-part series tagged, The Conversation. Now they will also collaborate for the 2020 Hennessy VS Class and more.

But more importantly, something that couldn’t happen during the impressive ‘King Kong (Remix)’ run nor during the Choc Boiz run has finally happened.

Asides from appearing on impactful tracks like ‘I No Send You’ by Suspekt, ‘Define Rap’ by VJ Adams, Freestyle Three of the 2020 Hennessy Cyphers and ‘One on One (Remix)’ by Zorro, both MI Abaga and Vector have agreed to make a song. It is about the kingship and riches of the blackness with a strong focus on heritage, identity and gender balance.

After Pheelz was contacted by Vector, a beat was immediately sent in. Vector and MI Abaga then had a recording session that featured producers like; Pheelz, Beats By Jay, Self, and CUBIX at Eko Pearl Towers, Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The song was recorded after MI Abaga slightly modified the subject matter. Both rappers then decided to title it, ‘Crown of Clay.’ The production is characterized by a melodious choral section and Mike Dean-esque bleating bass riffs as well as authoritative African drums that gets supported by elements of African percussion.

Vector delivers in English and Yoruba. He also delivers impressive lines filled with quotable and a subtle commentary on the commotion that is the audio-based social media platform, Clubhouse.

After Abaga opened the bar off, he provided a female balance to Vector’s male perspective. It was also interesting that Abaga, a Jos-bred rapper, referenced Sango.

After both rappers launched onto the scene more than 10 years ago, it’s interesting that their names still largely keep the fire burning in Nigerian Hip-Hop. Thus, this collaboration is perfectly-timed, not late.

The song was mixed by Beats By Jay and mastered by Michael Manitshana, a 25-year veteran. Pheelz provided backing vocals and the hook.

The song was released on Vector’s GRAP Entertainment Limited.