Date: October 16, 2019

Artist: Zoro featuring M.I Abaga and Vector

Song Title: One On One [Remix]

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In August 2018, Nigerian rapper, Zoro released his rap solo, 'One On One.' On it, he dropped bars for fun. Over a year later, he looks to capitalize on beef to help its remix blow.

On this remix, he features two of Nigeria's rap heavyweight, M.I Abaga and Vector the Viper who are currently embroiled in a beef continued on Monday, October 14, 2019. MI-affiliated rapper, A-Q released, 'Distractions 2 (Vector Diss).' A-Q's diss basically had blood everywhere.

The beef is still not over, but they have featured together on a song for the first time since 'Define Rap I' by VJ Adams. On that song, Vector sent shots at M.I Abaga.

This promises to be the Nigerian version of Young Buck's 'Stomp.' In 2004, Young Buck released his platinum selling debut album, Straight Outta Cashville. On it sat a track titled, 'Stomp.' It featured Game and Ludacris. But in 2007, another version of the song surfaced online and it featured Atlanta rapper, T.I who acclaimed himself, 'King of the South.'

This self-acclaim was a reported source of rancour with fellow Atlanta rapper, Ludacris. When the track was released, T.I and Ludacris were embroiled in a beef. Something happened.

