Spotify wrap up the year in grandstyle

Enioluwa, the Gen Z darling and social media influencer, got fans on the purple carpet talking about their 2022 Wrapped insights, uncovering many interesting stories that confirmed Nigerians’ love for their local sounds and artists. Guests also had the opportunity to freeze the night in time, creating visual moments in the creative photo booths at the venue.

Music on the night was kicked off by DJ Tohbadt who took guests on a trip from Lagos to Jo’burg and back, with a mix of Afrobeats and Amapiano tunes. The evening then took on more life when multi-hyphenate DJ Spinall delivered an amazing set, built around his hit collaborations, including Palazzo, one of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2022, according to Spotify’s Wrapped data. Nigerian artists, Skales and Reekado Banks also made appearances on the night, much to the excitement of their fans.

Closing out the event, Spotify’s Head of PR & Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, Michelle Atagana said, “Wrapped is our biggest fan moment of the year. We wanted to celebrate the Afrobeats journey, the big wins of the past year and we’re glad to continue to elevate the experience for artists and fans alike.”

Spotify has played a major role in growing music culture in Nigeria and 2022 has seen a growth in the streaming numbers.