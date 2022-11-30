Nigerians listened to nearly three times as much local music in 2022, than they did in 2021 with a 291% YOY increase in local music consumption.
Burna Boy is the NO. 1 Artist, has NO. 1 song & NO. 1 album on Spotify Nigeria in 2022
Spotify has just announced this year’s edition of Wrapped - its hotly anticipated annual round up of the top artists and music of the year as streamed by users around the world. And this year’s data paints a picture of how Nigerian music captured hearts, both at home and around the world.
Recommended articles
Nigerians bring the speakers out on Fridays, which is when they listen to the most music. Wondering what time of the day Nigerians listen the most? It’s at 11am, right after morning commutes and to-do lists are taken care of.
Details: Spotify has announced this year’s edition of Wrapped - its hotly anticipated annual round up of the top artists and music of the year as streamed by users around the world. And this year’s data paints a picture of how Nigerian music captured hearts, both at home and around the world.
2022 is the year that Burna Boy set the world on fire - claiming the number one spot as the most streamed artist in Nigeria. The love affair wasn’t only local - he is also the most globally streamed artist from Sub-Saharan Africa. His track 'Last Last' also takes the crown for the most streamed song and also the most hearted song in Nigeria.
Spotify RADAR alumnus, Ayra Starr is the most streamed female artist in Nigeria while Tems has the leading vibe among Nigeria’s musical exports in 2022. 'Wait For You', the singer’s collaboration with Future & Drake, was the top Nigerian song export of the year.
MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN NIGERIA
- Burna Boy
- Asake
- Wizkid
- BNXN fka Buju
- Davido
- Drake
- Fireboy DML
- Omah Lay
- Rema
- Kizz Daniel
MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTS IN NIGERIA
- Ayra Starr
- Tems
- Rihanna
- Asa
- Nicki Minaj
- Doja Cat
- Fave
- Billie Eilish
- Simi
- Beyoncé
MOST STREAMED TRACKS IN NIGERIA
- Last Last - Burna Boy
- Peace Be Unto You - Asake
- Bandana - Fireboy DML
- Finesse - Pheelz
- Omo Ope - Asake
- Terminator - Asake
- Overloading (OVERDOSE) - Mavins
- PALAZZO - SPINALL
- Calm Down - Rema
- It’s Plenty - Burna Boy
MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Mr Money With The Vibe - Asake
Playboy - Fireboy DML
Boy Alone - Omah Lay
Rave & Roses - Rema
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - Wizkid
Barnabas - Kizz Daniel
19 & Dangerous - Ayra Starr
Made In Lagos - Wizkid
Catch Me If You Can - Adekunle Gold
Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager, West Africa , Victor Okpala says “2022 ushered us into an era of cultural overdrive and we’re excited for fans and artists alike to share these insights on the music they created and listened to this year.”
The way we listen to music says a lot about us. As part of Wrapped 2022, Spotify users get a detailed snapshot of their most loved artists, creators and songs. And as part of this year’s fun, Audio Day showshow Spotify users’ musical choices evolve throughout the day while the new Your Listening Personality feature tells users about the music they listen to and what that says about their music taste. One of 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types is assigned to each user based on their 2022 listening trends.
Wrapped 2022 will also feature messages from artists to their listeners, and because sharing is caring, users will be able to share their Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Fans can also unlock a personalized Snapchat lens that reflects their listening personality and those active in the Roblox universe, can head to Spotify Island for even more fun and games with some cool merch from a number of artists including Ghana’s Black Sherif.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng