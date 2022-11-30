Burna Boy is the NO. 1 Artist, has NO. 1 song & NO. 1 album on Spotify Nigeria in 2022

Nigerians bring the speakers out on Fridays, which is when they listen to the most music. Wondering what time of the day Nigerians listen the most? It’s at 11am, right after morning commutes and to-do lists are taken care of.

Details: Spotify has announced this year’s edition of Wrapped - its hotly anticipated annual round up of the top artists and music of the year as streamed by users around the world. And this year’s data paints a picture of how Nigerian music captured hearts, both at home and around the world.

2022 is the year that Burna Boy set the world on fire - claiming the number one spot as the most streamed artist in Nigeria. The love affair wasn’t only local - he is also the most globally streamed artist from Sub-Saharan Africa. His track 'Last Last' also takes the crown for the most streamed song and also the most hearted song in Nigeria.

Spotify RADAR alumnus, Ayra Starr is the most streamed female artist in Nigeria while Tems has the leading vibe among Nigeria’s musical exports in 2022. 'Wait For You', the singer’s collaboration with Future & Drake, was the top Nigerian song export of the year.

MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN NIGERIA

Burna Boy Asake Wizkid BNXN fka Buju Davido Drake Fireboy DML Omah Lay Rema Kizz Daniel

MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTS IN NIGERIA

Ayra Starr Tems Rihanna Asa Nicki Minaj Doja Cat Fave Billie Eilish Simi Beyoncé

MOST STREAMED TRACKS IN NIGERIA

Last Last - Burna Boy Peace Be Unto You - Asake Bandana - Fireboy DML Finesse - Pheelz Omo Ope - Asake Terminator - Asake Overloading (OVERDOSE) - Mavins PALAZZO - SPINALL Calm Down - Rema It’s Plenty - Burna Boy

MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Mr Money With The Vibe - Asake

Playboy - Fireboy DML

Boy Alone - Omah Lay

Rave & Roses - Rema

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - Wizkid

Barnabas - Kizz Daniel

19 & Dangerous - Ayra Starr

Made In Lagos - Wizkid

Catch Me If You Can - Adekunle Gold

Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager, West Africa , Victor Okpala says “2022 ushered us into an era of cultural overdrive and we’re excited for fans and artists alike to share these insights on the music they created and listened to this year.”

The way we listen to music says a lot about us. As part of Wrapped 2022, Spotify users get a detailed snapshot of their most loved artists, creators and songs. And as part of this year’s fun, Audio Day showshow Spotify users’ musical choices evolve throughout the day while the new Your Listening Personality feature tells users about the music they listen to and what that says about their music taste. One of 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types is assigned to each user based on their 2022 listening trends.