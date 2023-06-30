Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

After releasing his latest album 'Top Boy' in February 2023, Spinall is back with a new single titled 'Loju' featuring megastar Wizkid.

'Loju' is an Amapiano single that packs bubbling log drums and resonating kicks on which Wizkid weaves his trademark melodies.

The single continues a string of Wizkid collaborations in 2023 that include guest appearances on records by Rexxie, Wande Coal, DJ Tunez, and recently on Metrobooming's 'Spider-Verse: Across The Spider'.

This is not Spinall's and Wizkid first collaboration as the duo previously worked on hit singles 'Nawo' in 2018 and 'Dis Love' with Tiwa Savage in 2019.