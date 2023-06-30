ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar DJ and artist Spinall has released a new single 'Loju' feat Wizkid.

Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'
Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

Recommended articles

After releasing his latest album 'Top Boy' in February 2023, Spinall is back with a new single titled 'Loju' featuring megastar Wizkid.

'Loju' is an Amapiano single that packs bubbling log drums and resonating kicks on which Wizkid weaves his trademark melodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single continues a string of Wizkid collaborations in 2023 that include guest appearances on records by Rexxie, Wande Coal, DJ Tunez, and recently on Metrobooming's 'Spider-Verse: Across The Spider'.

This is not Spinall's and Wizkid first collaboration as the duo previously worked on hit singles 'Nawo' in 2018 and 'Dis Love' with Tiwa Savage in 2019.

Wizkid recently headlines the Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK before headlining the Day 2 of Afronation Portugal on June 30, 2023. The Grammy-winner is set to become the first African to headline a concert at the Tottenham Stadium come July 29, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Has music success become a bane for marital responsibility?

Has music success become a bane for marital responsibility?

Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

'My middle name is Kardashian' - Kourtney claps back at trolls

'My middle name is Kardashian' - Kourtney claps back at trolls

Odumodu Blvck collaborates with Fireboy on new exciting single 'Firegun', announces new EP

Odumodu Blvck collaborates with Fireboy on new exciting single 'Firegun', announces new EP

Go inside Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Go inside Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Mohbad expresses gratitude on new EP 'Blessed'

Mohbad expresses gratitude on new EP 'Blessed'

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' lands official release date

Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' lands official release date

Here's how 5 Nigerian celebrities are celebrating Eid Mubarak

Here's how 5 Nigerian celebrities are celebrating Eid Mubarak

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

A Pulse interview with Nigerian music producer Ragee

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

A pulse review of Seyi Vibez's album 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez settles into his glory in 'Thy Kingdom Come'