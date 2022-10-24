Singing sensation Moliy drops new single 'Hard' feat. Moonchild Sanelly

Song Title: Hard

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: October 7th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds

Features: 1 - Moonchild Sanelly

Label: Platinum Vision Lab

Details/Takeaway: Ghanaian American singer-songwriter MOLIY, takes on the perfect woman empowerment anthem of the year HARD with Moonchild Sanelly from South Africa. Widely known for her major contribution to Beyonce’s Black is King album.

MOLIY’s introducing us to a preview of what’s to come on her highly anticipated EP Honey Doom, this bop is infused with a beautiful collaboration of Hip Hop, Afrobeats and laced with Baddie energy. Moliy starts the track by setting the tone and laying the lines out smoothly, allowing you to anticipate more.

She takes your mind to a place of understanding she’s in control and is boldly stating what she wants. MOLIY’s soft but infectious vocals ride effortlessly over MikeMillzOnEm’s production, as she brings us into her state of mind on how she wants things to go. The song then introduces us to the high energy and confident Moonchild, bringing a dose of magic and sexy cool vibes to the track.