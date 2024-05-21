ADVERTISEMENT
Senate President Akpabio meets Davido, pledges support for the Entertainment Industry

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian Senate President played host to Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Senate President Akpabio meets Afrobeats star Davido in Abuja
During the meeting, Senate President Akpabio praised Davido for making Nigeria proud while restating his support for the entertainment industry.

“You have made us very proud within the International community and we will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry,” Akpabio said.

The President of the 10th Senate also sued for support from the creative industry for the government to succeed.

“For us in the political arena, we value talents...We do everything possible to support the industry. To support talented people like you. All we need also is patience and prayers so that we can succeed."

Senator Akpabio further enjoyed Davido's not to let anyone drag him into politics while maintaining that his leadership would be a bi-partisan one.

“For me and for the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it's an inclusive administration, and you must have noticed in my various outings, we move as one, across party lines," Akpabio said to Davido whose uncle Ademola Adeleke is the Governor of Osun State and a member of the PDP.

In return, Davido thanked the Senate President for hosting him. The Grammy-nominated star also shared his efforts in society including his annual distribution of 400 million naira to orphanages around the country through his foundation We Rise By Lifting Others.

Adeayo Adebiyi

