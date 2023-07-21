ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We rise by lifting others.

Davido makes a charitable donation of ₦200million to Nigerian orphanages [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido makes a charitable donation of ₦200million to Nigerian orphanages [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Recommended articles

The singer donated ₦237 million to 424 orphanages across the country through the David Adeleke Foundation, DAF. The announcement was made via his verified Twitter account in an official press release.

According to Davido, he did not achieve this feat alone, stating that the donation was put together through contributions by individuals and cooperations across various sectors and regions of the country. He expressed gratitude to the donors in his caption and detailed how he had always wanted to serve people.

ADVERTISEMENT

His caption read, "I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generosity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!"

Last year, during the singer's birthday, he received a total of ₦200 million after posting his account details online, which was given to orphanages. "I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totaling 200,000,000 will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation,'' part of the statement read.

Davido posted his account details online on his birthday in 2022 and received donations.
Davido posted his account details online on his birthday in 2022 and received donations. Pulse Nigeria

The DAF was soon after founded by the Davido and other bodies to assist vulnerable Nigerians. Davido highlighted that they started putting the donations together in October of 2022 and according to the press release, 13,818 children benefitted from the generous donation.

The artist also posted the press release on his Instagram account and then reposted it to his story, expressing his intentions to make another donation next year. He announced this by saying, "We go again next year".

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Oppenheimer, Barbie face off in Nigerian cinemas, but is there room for Òrìṣà?

Oppenheimer, Barbie face off in Nigerian cinemas, but is there room for Òrìṣà?

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

Young Jonn returns with new party-starter 'Sharpally'

Young Jonn returns with new party-starter 'Sharpally'

Ebuka fawns over wife, calls her the kindest human being in the world

Ebuka fawns over wife, calls her the kindest human being in the world

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Regina Daniels has officially been dubbed the social secretary of the Senator’s wives association of Nigeria.[Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Hilda Baci [DTNow]

Hilda Baci has a word for Nigerians trying to beat her record