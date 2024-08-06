Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

The VMAs has announced the nominations of the 2024 edition and Nigerian stars are well represented in the Best Afrobeats category.

Burna Boy's 'City Boy,' Tems' 'Love Me Jeje,' and Ayra Starr's 'Last Heartbreak Song' feat Giveon earned nominations.

Pheelz earned a nomination in the Best Afrobeats category courtesy of his decisive contributions to Usher's 'Ruin'. Davido and Lojay also earned nominations for their guest verses on Chris Brown's 'Sensational' while South African star Tyla earned a nomination for her global smash hit 'Water'.

Global superstar Taylor Swift leads the nominations with 10 while Post Malone follows behind with 9. Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter are joint third with 6 nominations respectively.

The 2024 VMAs will take place in the United States on September 11 at the USB Arena in New York.

Full nomination list for he 2024 VMAs.

Video of the year

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

– “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

– “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

– “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

– “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

– Republic Records Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

– Rimas Entertainment Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records Sabrina Carpenter – Island

– Island SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

– “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

– “Lovin on Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

– “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

– “Espresso” – Island Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

feat. – “Fortnight” – Republic Records Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Best new artist

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records Chappell Roan – Island

– Island Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

– Interscope Records Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

– American Dogwood / EMPIRE Teddy Swims – Warner Records

– Warner Records Tyla – Epic Records

Best collaboration

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

feat. & – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

– “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

– “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

feat. – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

feat. – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best pop

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

– Geffen / Interscope Records Dua Lipa – Warner Records

– Warner Records Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

– Geffen Records Sabrina Carpenter – Island

– Island Tate McCrae – RCA Records

– RCA Records Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best hip-hop

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

– “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

“Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records

“Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

“fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

“BOA” – Hot Girl Productions Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

– “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma. Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam

– “Made for Me” – Def Jam SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

– “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

– “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.

– “Good Good” – mega / gamma. Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Best alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

– “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit

– “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

– “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

– “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records

– “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

Best rock

Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island

– “Legendary” – Island Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

– “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records

– “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records

– “Mustang” – Capitol Records Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

– “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

– “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment

– “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” – Bichota / Interscope Records

– “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” – Bichota / Interscope Records Myke Towers – “LaLa” – Warner Music Latina

– “LaLa” – Warner Music Latina Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Double P Records

– “Bellakeo” – Double P Records Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

– “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic

– “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

– “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

– “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records

– “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

– “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

Best K-pop

Jung Kook ft . Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

. – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

– “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

– “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records

– “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

– “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Video for good

Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp

– “if only you knew” – FAE grp Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

– “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

– “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group

– “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources

– “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

MTV push performance of the year

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

– “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

– “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

– “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

– “ICU” – Def Jam December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

– “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

– “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

– “Lose Control” – Warner Records March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

– “Red Wine Supernova” – Island April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

– “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

– “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

– “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

Technical awards

Best direction

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; directed by Christian Breslauer

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; directed by Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit; directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

– “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit; directed by Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; directed by Rich Lee

– “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; directed by Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

– “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; directed by Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; directed by Barbia Zeinali

– “Please Please Please” – Island; directed by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift

Best cinematography

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Charli XCX – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records; cinematography by Jeff Bierman

– “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records; cinematography by Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records; cinematography by Nikita Nuzmenko

– “Illusion” – Warner Records; cinematography by Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records; cinematography by Marz Miller

– “obsessed” – Geffen Records; cinematography by Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

– “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematography by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Best editing

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; editing by Nick Yumul

– “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; editing by Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; editing by Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; editing by David Checel

– “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; editing by LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; editing by Nik Kohler

– “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; editing by Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island; editing by Jai Shukla

– “Espresso” – Island; editing by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes

Best choreography

Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; choreography by Margaret Qualley

– Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; choreography by Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna

– “Houdini” – Warner Records; choreography by LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; choreography by Sean Bankhead

– “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; choreography by Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

– “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Tate McCrae – “Greedy” – RCA Records; choreography by Sean Bankhead

– “Greedy” – RCA Records; choreography by Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records; choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof

Best visual effects

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records; visual effects by Digital Axis

– “the boy is mine” – Republic Records; visual effects by Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

– “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records; visual effects by Candice Dragonas

– “Selfish” – RCA Records; visual effects by Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; visual effects by Mathematic

– “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; visual effects by Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records; visual effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

– “get him back!” – Geffen Records; visual effects by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; visual effects by Parliament

Best art direction

